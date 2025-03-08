The 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) concluded its 6th session, marking a significant milestone in its 60th year with the formation of two new Assembly Committees.

Announcing the new committees, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs KG Kenye emphasized their relevance to the state's contemporary challenges:

Committee on Environmental Change and Committee on Urban Local Bodies and Nagaland Village Councils – Addressing concerns related to the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023 and the Nagaland Village and Tribal Councils Act, 1978 (Amended up to 2022).

The formation of these committees, he said, stems from the fundamental essence of Article 371(A), highlighting Nagaland’s unique socio-political fabric and the government’s commitment to grassroots governance.



Also Read: Nagaland MLA opposes 'One Nation, One Election' in Legislative Assembly, calls it a threat to Federalism

During the five-day session, the House successfully transacted all listed business, including the passage of eight bills and deliberations on five crucial subjects under Rules 50 and 54. Members also made effective use of Zero Hour to highlight pressing concerns affecting the people.

The Speaker commended the budget for 2025-26, calling it one of the most holistic financial plans, reflecting a "resurgent and transformed Nagaland." He credited the Chief Minister, his Council of Ministers, and all MLAs for their visionary leadership in shaping the budget’s people-centric focus.

With no unfinished business left, the 6th session of the 14th NLA was adjourned sine die, marking a step forward in Nagaland’s governance and legislative progress.