In an interesting development, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has received only one nomination for the post of Speaker till the last date and time of filing of nomination papers. Sharingain Longkumer, member of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly and a candidate of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), filed his nomination for the post of Speaker on March 18, 2023.

Longkumer, who was also the Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, won the recently concluded elections on an NDPP ticket. His candidature was proposed by minister Temjen Imna Along and seconded by adviser Kekhrielhoulie Yhome. No withdrawals were made till the expiry of the date and time for withdrawals, the assembly secretariat added.

While it remains to be seen how the election plays out, this development is sure to attract attention as it indicates that Longkumer is likely to be elected as the Speaker for the second consecutive term, as there are no other candidates in the running.

This is not the first time that Sharingain Longkumer has been elected as the Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly. In February 2020, he was elected as the Speaker in a two-way contest, defeating his opponent Dr Imtiwapang of Naga People’s Front (NPF) by 7 votes. Out of 57 votes, Longkumer garnered 32 votes against 25 by Aier.

Longkumer, who is a first-time member of the house representing the 26 Aonglenden Assembly Constituency in Mokokchung, was holding the post of Deputy Speaker in the 60-member House. He has been an active participant in the legislative proceedings and has been praised for his impartial conduct as Speaker.

The news of only one nomination for the Speaker's post has come as a surprise to many political observers in Nagaland. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is a key position in the state's political hierarchy and plays an important role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House.