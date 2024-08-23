In preparation for the upcoming 5th session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on August 22, NLA Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has called a meeting with members on August 24. The meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. in the committee room, will be chaired by Longkumer, who also serves as the chairman of the house committee. The gathering aims to ensure all members are aligned on key issues ahead of the session, which is expected to address significant legislative matters.

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly has released the Provisional Programme of Business for its 15th Session, which will begin with an obituary reference, followed by a question hour and reporting on the assent of bills. The first day’s agenda is packed with significant proceedings, including discussions on matters of urgent public importance, the introduction of government bills, the laying of annual administrative reports, and the presentation of the assembly committee report.

The session is expected to witness the participation of all 60 members, who will converge to deliberate on key issues concerning the state’s governance and development.