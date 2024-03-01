In a significant development, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) is set to adopt a resolution condemning the recent decision by the Centre to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and erect fences along the India-Myanmar border. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to contest this decision, emphasizing the need for comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders.

During the general discussion on the Budget 2024-25, Chief Minister Rio acknowledged the legitimate concerns raised by members, particularly from eastern Nagaland, regarding the suspension of FMR. He stressed the importance of safeguarding the rights of the people and land of Nagaland, promising to pursue the matter with the Government of India.

Initiating the discussion, NPF Legislator Kuzholuzo (Azo) Neinu vehemently criticized the decision to terminate FMR, labeling it as illogical and detrimental to the interests of the Nagas. He asserted that such actions would only serve to divide communities and disrupt the longstanding connections between the people of India and Myanmar.

Echoing similar sentiments, legislators from various political parties expressed their concerns over the adverse impact of border fencing on the indigenous communities living along the Indo-Myanmar border. They called for a united stance against the unilateral decision by the Centre, emphasizing the need for dialogue and consultation with the affected stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Indo-Myanmar border for the Naga people, urging the Centre to reconsider its decision. He emphasized the importance of preserving the principles of free movement and facilitating cross-border interactions for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Home and Border Affairs Minister Y Patton provided insights into the longstanding tradition of free movement across the border and emphasized its importance in maintaining social, cultural, and economic ties between communities on both sides. He reiterated the state government's commitment to advocating for the continuation of FMR and seeking appropriate regulations in consultation with the affected populations.