Nagaland Legislative Assembly unanimously adopts Governor’s motion amid FNTA pact, racism concerns and ‘Vande Mataram’ debate

The second day of the 8th Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, held at the NLA Hall in Kohima, witnessed intense deliberations on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address, culminating in its unanimous adoption by the House.

Initiating the discussion, MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu called for unity, constructive criticism and collective responsibility. Congratulating the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) on signing the Memorandum of Agreement with the Government of India for the constitution of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), he expressed hope that the agreement would usher in peace, unity and accelerated development in Eastern Nagaland. Nienu also raised concerns over teacher rationalisation and staff shortages, urging a transparent and comprehensive transfer policy. While commending the Home Department and Police for curbing drug trafficking, illegal taxation, extortion and kidnapping, he stressed continuity in administration through adequate tenure for effective officers.

Minister Temjen Imna Along lauded the Department of Youth Resources & Sports for policies promoting sports as a professional career. On tourism, he highlighted the global visibility brought by the Hornbill Festival and said its extension to districts has strengthened grassroots participation while preserving Naga culture.

MLA Ar. Jwenga appreciated the government’s progress despite resource constraints, stating Nagaland is advancing towards Viksit Bharat @2047 and Viksit Nagaland @2047 under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. He welcomed the FNTA MoA but called for targeted programmes to address disparities in central Nagaland. He praised the proposed Nagaland Innovation Hub at Chumoukedima and AI Data Labs under the India AI Mission, while urging accountability in an alleged mishandling of a mobile phone theft case. Opposing the singing of “Vande Mataram” as a prelude to the National Anthem, he cited concerns of religious conscience in a predominantly Christian state, asserting that patriotism must remain inclusive and constitutional.

MLA Achumbemo Kikon appreciated the Drone School inaugurated by the Chief Minister, developed by the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre, and commended the Foothill Road project and a policy for petroleum and natural gas exploration. He urged the House to send a strong message to the Centre on persistent racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast, calling for stronger legal safeguards.

The Motion of Thanks, moved by Kuzholuzo Nienu and seconded by Advisor Tovihoto Ayemi and MLA Nuklutoshi on March 2, was adopted unanimously, with Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio expressing gratitude to members.

In his concluding remarks, Rio reiterated that on the Naga Political Issue, the State Government remains a facilitator to expedite dialogue towards an honourable solution. On FNTA, he said the Government would adhere to the MoA’s principles and seek continued cooperation from ENPO. On the “Vande Mataram” issue, he proposed referring the matter to a Select Committee for detailed legal examination, emphasizing constitutional values and diversity.

He sought cooperation for Census 2027, reaffirmed zero tolerance on extortion, said teacher redeployment is under examination due to demographic shifts, and highlighted efforts to improve agricultural marketing and tackle unemployment through skill development aligned with emerging sectors like artificial intelligence. He condemned racial discrimination against Northeasterners, terming it contrary to national unity.

On the Foothill Road project, Rio said discussions have been held with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, though land acquisition and forest clearance remain challenges, urging stakeholder cooperation.

During the session, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton informed the House that no proposals have been received from Mokokchung or newly created districts for Sadar Areas, appealing to Deputy Commissioners to submit formal proposals. Rio noted that under Article 371(A), administrative matters require careful handling in view of customary laws.

Replying to a starred question by MLA Tongpang Ozukum, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister T.R. Zeliang stated that the KM 101–125 (Doyang–Izheto) stretch of NH-2 has achieved 42.47% physical and 41.38% financial progress as of February 24, 2026, with delays attributed to land compensation issues.

On the non-allocation of an Administrative Officer-in-Charge in Changtongya Sub-Division, Patton informed that the P&AR Department is in the process of posting a new SDO (Civil), with notification to be issued shortly.