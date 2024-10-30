Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has asserted that legislators from various parties will persist in their efforts to advocate for six resolutions aimed at the administrative integration of contiguous Naga-inhabited areas, highlighting the importance of unity and solidarity.

He stated that the Naga integration issue, which emerged after the 16-point agreement was signed between the Nagas and the Centre to recognize Nagaland as a state of the Indian Union on December 1, 1963, is a core part of the larger Naga political movement.

Addressing the 60th of the State Assembly in Kohima, CM Rio said, "Since 1964, the Nagaland assembly has passed six resolutions advocating the administrative integration of contiguous Naga-inhabited areas, with the most recent resolution in 2018. We will continue to pursue this goal in the spirit of unity and solidarity.”

"The formation of Nagaland state and the establishment of this assembly are intricately linked with the Naga political issue, which remains central to the purpose and identity of Nagas," Rio said.

The Nagaland chief minister stated that every Assembly has recognised the importance of this issue since attaining statehood, adding that it has been addressed in nearly every session. He said that 17 resolutions which call for peaceful and inclusive negotiations have been passed.

The Nagaland Legislators’ Forum on the Naga political issue has served as a vital facilitator in peace talks, he said.

Justifying the House being opposition-less for two consecutive terms under his leadership since 2018, Rio said in both the 13th and 14th assemblies, all members have unitedly addressed the Naga political issue.

It must be mentioned that the Central government has been holding talks with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) since 2017. A framework pact was signed with NSCN-IM in 2015 and position agreed with WC NNPGs in 2017. Meanwhile, the then interlocutor for Naga talks and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi declared that talks concluded in October 2019.

However, the Centre is not accepting the demand of the NSCN-IM for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has been delaying the final solution to the decades-old issue.

On the other hand, the WC NNPGs have agreed to accept whatever is granted now and continue the talks for the remaining demand but nothing has been achieved till date. (With PTI inputs)