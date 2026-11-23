The Excise and Prohibition Department on November 23 destroyed seized liquor worth over Rs 28.38 lakh in Nagaland’s Mon district as part of its ongoing drive to enforce prohibition laws and curb the illegal sale and distribution of alcohol.

The destruction exercise was carried out at a dumping yard in Mon in the presence of officials. The seized stock comprised assorted quantities of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and canned beer.

Joint Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition (Headquarters) Katoho Sumi said the destruction was among the largest in the district in terms of the estimated market value of the seized liquor.

Sumi also appealed to organisations affiliated with the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) and the Nagaland Mothers' Association (NMA) to extend their cooperation in enforcing the prohibition law.

Nagaland has been a dry state since the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act came into force in 1989. The law prohibits the manufacture, sale, consumption and distribution of liquor across the state.