The rich oral traditions, ancestral myths and folklore of the Naga people took centre stage at the sixth edition of the Nagaland Literature Festival, which began in Kohima on October 30, with speakers emphasising the need to preserve indigenous knowledge through literature and storytelling.

Organised by the Writers Collective Kohima under the theme 'From Hearth to Page', the two-day festival brought together writers, literary enthusiasts and publishers to explore the evolution of Naga heritage from traditional oral storytelling to contemporary written and digital forms.

Delivering the keynote address, MLA and Advisor for School Education Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said Naga society, with its predominantly oral history, possessed a rich repository of ancestral knowledge and storytelling traditions that needed greater documentation and preservation.

He said myths and folklore were closely connected to the past and played an important role in passing on moral values, cultural identities and collective experiences across generations.

Drawing parallels with Greek and Roman mythology and referring to literary and philosophical thinkers, Yhome said stories were continuously created, retold and reinterpreted. He also stressed the role of writers in challenging stereotypes and portraying the diverse identities and experiences of the Northeast.

Highlighting indigenous beliefs, rituals and traditional knowledge systems, he said these remained valuable sources of literary inspiration and creativity.

Earlier, Writers Collective Kohima president Vishü Rita Krocha said the organisation was established in 2019 by four literature enthusiasts to promote Naga literature and storytelling through the Nagaland Literature Festival.

The collective, which now has 11 members, organised its first festival in 2021 and has continued the initiative despite financial constraints, she said.

Explaining this year's theme, Krocha said 'From Hearth to Page' represents the journey of Naga heritage from stories shared around traditional kitchen hearths to contemporary literary publications and digital platforms.

She also called for greater institutional support from the state government to nurture young literary and artistic talent, stressing that initiatives promoting literature deserved sustained investment.

A major highlight of this year's festival is the introduction of the inaugural NLF Prizes in Poetry, Short Story and Essay, which received more than 80 entries. The winners are scheduled to be announced at the closing ceremony.

Four books were also released during the inaugural programme.

The festival features literary discussions, oral storytelling sessions, cultural performances and stalls showcasing books, creative works and local products.

Publishers participating in the event include Woods Publishers, Barweaver, PenThrill, Heritage and 6th Finger.