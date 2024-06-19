As many as 79 candidates have withdrawn their nominations from the Urban Local Body (ULB) election in Nagaland, as confirmed by an official of the State Election Commission (SEC). Tuesday marked the final day for the withdrawal of nominations, leading to adjustments in the candidate roster for the upcoming election.

A total of 669 candidates, including 238 females, had initially filed their nomination papers to contest for positions in the 3 municipal and 36 town councils across Nagaland, including the Eastern Nagaland areas.

The ULB election in Nagaland is anticipated to witness heightened competition as candidates vie for roles in local governance.

The SEC continues its preparations to ensure a smooth and fair election process, taking into account the adjustments resulting from the withdrawal of nominations. The ULB election is a crucial event that will shape local governance and community development initiatives across Nagaland in the coming years.