Following reports of a locust incursion at Longkei village under Mon sadar on July 27, the Department of Agriculture led by Deputy Director Dr. Beremjungla swiftly visited the affected area to assess the situation.

In a press release, Director of Agriculture C. Peter Yanthan stated that the locusts had infested fields in the Punuho area of Longkei village, near the Tiru Valley and Singhan Wildlife Sanctuary. Farmers indicated that the swarm originated from Pongkong village. Locusts, usually harmless in small numbers, can become highly destructive under conditions like drought followed by rapid vegetation growth, leading to rapid breeding.

The team from the directorate proceeded to Pongkong village for further inspection and learned that locusts were first seen in Tiru Valley on July 25-26, moved to Pongkong village, and then to Longkei, damaging five fields covering around 8.2 hectares. The intensity of damage was reported as low to moderate.