The long-neglected Road Over Bridge (ROB) near DDSC stadium in Dimapur is finally set to receive substantial repairs after 50 years of service. This decision follows numerous reports published since 2012 highlighting the deteriorating condition of the bridge.

The state government has officially sanctioned the long-awaited project, which is set to commence soon.

Walling disclosed that these two spans would be demolished and rebuilt with reinforced earth (RE) walls to enhance the bridge’s durability. The project will also include the restoration of pavement, footpaths, and crash barriers, along with shotcreting to rehabilitate exposed sections of the road.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highway (MoRTH) has allocated Rs 2.68 crore for the rehabilitation of the ROB, based on the consultancy’s report. The work has been awarded to a local Naga firm, M/s Innovative Construction. While the project is expected to be completed within six months, the contractor has committed to finishing the repairs within three months, provided there are no hindrances.