Nagaland Madrigal Singers is set to represent India in the 13th World Choir Games in Auckland, New Zealand from July 10-20, 2024.

Nagaland CM Rio expressed his happiness and wished them success, hoping they bring laurels to the country.

The World Choir Games (WCG) is the largest international choir competition, often referred to as the "Olympics of choral music." Organized by the German company INTERKULTUR, the event aims to bring together choirs from around the world to share their love of music and foster a spirit of global unity through song. Here’s an overview of the World Choir Games, its history, structure, and impact.



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The World Choir Games were first held in 2000 in Linz, Austria. Since then, the event has grown significantly in size and scope, taking place every two years in different host cities around the globe. The Games are inspired by the Olympic ideal, aiming to create a peaceful and friendly competition among diverse cultures and musical traditions.

The World Choir Games are a testament to the unifying power of music. By bringing together diverse voices from around the world, the Games celebrate the richness of global choral traditions and promote harmony among nations.

Whether through competition or collaboration, the World Choir Games inspire choirs to achieve artistic excellence and build lasting international friendships.

