The Act of Kindness Society is thrilled to announce the upcoming eighth edition of the Magnum Opus Art & Music Festival, set to take place on the 25th of October 2023 at the Green Park in Chumukedima District. This annual extravaganza, dedicated to commemorating International Artist Day, aims to bring together local artists, art enthusiasts, and promising performers from across the state to showcase their talents and craftsmanship to the world.

Over the years, Magnum Opus has been a shining beacon of support for local artists, providing them with a platform to exhibit their exceptional abilities and find a market for their creations. This year's edition promises to be even more remarkable with a diverse range of competitions and workshops that will foster creativity and innovation.

The festival will feature several exciting competitions:

1. Art Competition: The Art Competition will be divided into two categories:

• Open Category (Any theme of your choice)

• 1st Prize: Rs 12,000

• 2nd Prize: Rs 6,000

• Junior Category (11-17 years, Landscape of Nagaland)

• 1st Prize: Rs 8,000

• 2nd Prize: Rs 4,000

2. Photography Competition:

• 1st Prize: Rs 7,000

• 2nd Prize: Rs 5,000

• 3rd Prize: Rs 3,000

3. Start-Up Pitch Competition (in partnership with Educentre School of Business):

• 1st Prize: Rs 15,000

• 2nd Prize: Rs 10,000 (Both winners will receive an Incubation program from Educentre School of Business)

4. Original Song Competition:

• Winner: Rs 10,000, along with an Audio Contract from LKR Music Records, a Video Contract from Supong AI Photography, direct nomination for the Music Awards of Nagaland 2024, and a paid performance at the Music Awards Finale 2023 in November.

In addition to these exciting competitions, attendees can look forward to creative workshops such as an Earrings Workshop by Zaben Murry (where participants get to keep the items they make), a Copperplate Calligraphy Workshop by Nenti Kez (providing materials like an oblique pen holder, nib, ink, guidesheets, and papers), and a Pottery Workshop.

Participation in these competitions may require a registration fee, and for further details, interested individuals can contact the respective competition coordinators:

1. Art Competition: Mr. Tunavi Achumi at +919366985748

2. Photography Competition: Mr. Zang Aier at +919089243937

3. Original Song Competition: Mr. Imli Lee at +917005251186

4. Start-Up Pitch Competition and Workshops: Mr. Beltezzar Thong at +917718049720

The Act of Kindness Society, along with its dedicated team, is committed to making the eighth edition of Magnum Opus a memorable celebration of art and music that promotes local talent and creativity. So mark your calendars and get ready to be a part of this extraordinary event on October 25, 2023, at Green Park in Chumukedima District.