The coordination meeting held on September 2 has finally set the ball rolling for a major modernization effort at Dimapur Railway Station. Ambitious plans to upgrade the station were outlined in the meeting attended by officials from the Nagaland State Transport Department, Dimapur District Administration, and Northeast Frontier Railways.

The project at ₹283 crore aims to redevelop Dimapur Railway Station to match the international level. The renovation will also promote passengers' amenities and smooth flow of traffic within the station premises to a great extent. According to State Transport Secretary Robert Longchari, due stress has been given to the eradication of chronic encroachment issues along the vicinity area of the station. He assured that the state government is committed to these challenges and has called upon NFR to start development work with full support.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Tinojongshi Chang said that a massive survey of the encroached lands will be carried out in order to clear the 91 identified encroachers. It is considered a very important step toward clearing the path for the transformation of the station.

The renovation will be fully equipped with high-class facilities and a redesigned layout to give a facelift to the overall passenger experience. Tendering for the major upgrade is almost complete, and the construction is likely to start by the end of October or early November.

Besides visiting the railway station upgrade, the officials also visited the Dimapur Airport in order to review ongoing and future projects, thereby ensuring regional development is harmonized.