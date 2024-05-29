A heavy storm accompanied by rainfall on May 28 caused significant damage to High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) power lines at Tseminyu and Ghathashi under Zunheboto District.

This has affected the Feeders of 33Kv ITI, 33Kv Ringmain-2, 33Kv Chakhabama, 33Kv Lalmati, 11Kv Ministers' Hill, 11Kv Paramedical, 11Kv Jakhama Civil, 11Kv Jakhama Army, 11Kv Science College Jotsoma, 11Kv Zubza, 11Kv TV Centre Jotsoma, 11Kv Khuzama, 11Kv Kigwema, 11Kv Sendenyu, 11Kv Thizama and other LT Feeders.



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Executive Engineer, Electrical Division, Kohima, Er. Shiludi Longkumer informed the general public and consumers under Kohima Electrical Division about the situation.

He stated that restoration work has been completed for some HT and LT lines.

However, power personnel are still working round the clock to restore other lines with limited manpower. The public and consumers are urged to cooperate and bear with the inconveniences.