In a move aimed at enhancing public convenience and administrative efficiency, the Government of Nagaland has officially announced the transition of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) application system to a fully online platform. The change will come into effect from January 1, 2025.





As per Notification No. CON-3/PAP/65/10 issued by the Home Department: Political Branch on September 20, 2024, all individuals seeking to apply for an Inner Line Permit will now be required to submit their applications digitally.





Applicants can access the new online ILP system via the official portal https://ilp.nagaland.gov.in or through the website of the Office of the Commissioner, Nagaland at https://commissioner.nagaland.gov.in/online-ilp.





The digital migration is designed to streamline the application process, minimize bureaucratic delays, and improve accessibility for both residents and visitors. Authorities stated that this initiative reflects the government’s broader objective of leveraging digital governance for citizen services.





The Inner Line Permit is a mandatory official travel document required by non-residents to enter and stay in protected areas of Nagaland. The shift to an online mechanism is expected to make the permit process more transparent and user-friendly.