Nagaland man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing brother in Kohima

A court in Kohima, Nagaland, has sentenced a 49-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his younger brother in 2023.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Public Prosecutor, the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Mezivalu T. Therich convicted Lezo Seletsu under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for killing his 33-year-old brother at Pfuchama Village under Kohima district on June 20, 2023.

The prosecution stated that the accused shot the victim with a firearm, causing fatal injuries. After committing the crime, Seletsu fled and went into hiding but was later arrested by the police. The firearm used in the offence was subsequently recovered during the investigation.

The investigation was conducted by UBS Chiwase Nyusou of Khuzama Police Station. During the trial, the court examined five prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses. The state was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Sashimongla Jamir.

The court observed that even if there had been an altercation between the brothers, evidence showed that the deceased had disengaged and was walking away when the accused went inside his house, brought out a firearm and shot him from behind. The judge held that since the victim was retreating, there was no imminent threat to the accused, thereby rejecting the plea of private defence.

The court further ruled that firing a lethal firearm at close range at an unarmed person clearly demonstrated the intention to cause death, bringing the act within the definition of murder under the law.

After considering the gravity of the offence and the loss of human life, and noting the absence of substantial mitigating circumstances, the court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment, he will undergo simple imprisonment for one year and six months.

Additional Public Prosecutor Abraham commended the investigation carried out by the police and acknowledged the efforts of the prosecution in securing justice for the victim, stating that coordinated work between investigators and prosecutors strengthens the criminal justice system.