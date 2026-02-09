Nagaland mandates strict reporting of foreign nationals’ stay under new immigration law

The Nagaland Police have directed hotels, homestays, hospitals, educational institutions and other accommodation providers in Dimapur to strictly comply with reporting requirements related to the arrival and stay of foreign nationals, warning of penal action for violations.

The directive follows the implementation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, which came into force on September 1, 2025. The new law replaces four earlier legislations, including the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and the Foreigners Act, 1946, bringing all immigration-related provisions under a single consolidated framework.

According to the notification issued by the Commissioner of Police-cum-Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO), Dimapur, “certain categories of individuals and institutions are legally bound to furnish information regarding the arrival and stay of foreigners to the Registration Officer having jurisdiction.”

Under Section 8(1) of the Act, keepers of accommodation are required to submit prescribed details of all foreigners staying on their premises. Section 10 extends this obligation to hospitals, nursing homes and other medical institutions that provide lodging or sleeping facilities to foreign patients or their attendants.

The rules apply broadly to boarding houses, clubs, hostels, paying guest houses, rented accommodations, homestays, tents, hospitals, religious institutions, charitable trusts and similar premises. Educational institutions, including schools and universities admitting foreign students and providing hostel accommodation, are also covered.

As per Rule 17 of the Rules, accommodation providers must collect personal and travel details from every foreigner, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, at the time of arrival and departure. These records must be maintained electronically for at least one year and made available for inspection by authorised officials.

A key requirement is the submission of Form-III (earlier known as Form ‘C’). The form must be transmitted electronically to the Registration Officer within 24 hours of a foreigner’s arrival, either through the designated online portal or the mobile application.

Hospitals and medical institutions have similar obligations under Rule 18, including maintaining electronic records and submitting Form-III within the stipulated timeframe through the portal https://indianfrro.gov.in or the “Indian Visa Su-Swagatam” mobile application.

Emphasising the importance of compliance, the notification states that “Form-III is a crucial piece of document, required under the Immigration & Foreigners Act, 2025 and the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, to comply with Indian Immigration laws and also to ensure national security.”

Authorities have called for “accurate and timely reporting” by all concerned, noting that failure to comply with the provisions of the Act and Rules will invite action under the law.