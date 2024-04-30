ADC Mangkolemba, T Lankosen Tsanglao, has issued a circular addressing all concerned landowners along the stretch of road from T.A Kubzar petrol pump in Mangkolemba to Mangko ward junction. The circular mandates the removal of any structures and properties within the Right of Way (ROW) as part of the ongoing upgradation of the Longnak-Mangkolemba road, situated in Mokokchung, under NESIDS. The deadline for compliance has been set for the 5th of May, 2024.

The notice highlights the necessity of clearing the designated ROW to facilitate the smooth progress of the road upgradation project. Additionally, the circular specifies the removal or relocation of government utilities such as electric towers, poles, pipelines, or any other structures that may impede the construction process. Landowners and relevant authorities are urged to adhere to these directives for the timely completion of the project.