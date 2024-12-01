Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on December 1, emphasised peace and development as cornerstones of governance while addressing the 62nd Statehood Day celebrations at the Secretariat Plaza in Kohima.

"Peace for Development and Development for Peace remains our governance cornerstone," Rio stated, echoing the sentiments of India's first President S Radhakrishnan's message from 1963 when Nagaland became the 16th state of India.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant progress on the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) issue, revealing that his government submitted comments on the Draft Memorandum of Settlement-III to the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 6.

A major administrative milestone was achieved with the formation of Meluri as Nagaland's 17th district on November 2, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Pochury community. Rio noted this aligns with the state's policy of creating districts along tribal lines while considering the region's mineral resources.

Addressing the Naga Political Issue, Rio detailed recent developments including the September 12 consultative meeting in Kohima that resulted in four key resolutions. These included an appeal to the central government to appoint a political-level or ministerial-level interlocutor to advance the peace process.

The Chief Minister expressed concern about challenges posed by the formation of new NNPG groups and their internal divisions while maintaining that resolving the Naga Political Issue remains a top priority.

Rio announced several development initiatives, including the expansion of the Hornbill Festival facilities at Heritage Village, Kisama. The festival, now in its 25th year, attracted over 154,000 visitors in 2023, with nearly 40,000 from outside the state.

The state has made significant progress in various sectors, including youth development, healthcare, and infrastructure. Under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, launched in October 2022, 11,899 beneficiaries have received treatments worth Rs 67.80 crores.

"Our youth are our strength," Rio emphasised, detailing various educational and skill development initiatives, including projects worth Rs 25 crores under PM-USHA approved by the Ministry of Education.

The Chief Minister concluded his address with an appeal for unity: "I urge each citizen to work together to bring smile and happiness into our lives and strive together to take our State to greater heights."