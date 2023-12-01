Nagaland is celebrating its 61st Statehood Day today with fervor and reflection. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Governor La Ganesan extended warm greetings to the people, acknowledging the historical journey and collective dreams that have shaped the vibrant state.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his sentiments, saying, "Warm greetings on the occasion of the 61st Statehood Day. We reflect on the journey made so far & on the resilience & collective efforts that have shaped our identity. We honor the past leaders who paved the way for our State's formation with special constitutional guarantees."

Governor La Ganesan, in a press communiqué issued by PRO Raj Bhavan, highlighted the significance of the day as a milestone in Nagaland's historical journey. He paid tribute to the pioneers and leaders whose vision, tenacity, and contributions have sculpted the contours of the diverse and resilient state.

"Sixty years ago, on this very day, we embarked on a journey of self-determination and growth, paving the way for the emergence of Nagaland as a state with rich traditions and values. We must also express our profound gratitude to the pioneers and leaders of Nagaland," stated Governor La Ganesan.

Reflecting on the remarkable journey since statehood, the Governor emphasized the achievements that resonate with the spirit of every Naga. Opportunities have been created, infrastructures developed, and the quality of life improved, marking significant progress.

To enhance the celebration, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) announced the live streaming of the State Level function at Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza, Kohima, on December 1, 2023. The event will be broadcasted on the official YouTube channel—DIPR Nagaland, allowing citizens to participate virtually in the joyous occasion.