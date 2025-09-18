Nagaland marks World Bamboo Day 2025 with focus on innovation and sustainability

The World Bamboo Day 2025 was celebrated on September 18 at the Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre, 6th Mile, Sovima, Chümoukedima, under the theme “Next Generation Bamboo: Solution, Innovation & Design.”

The programme, organised by the Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency (NBDA), was graced by Development Commissioner Temsunaro Aier, IAS, as the Special Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Aier hailed bamboo as Nagaland’s “green gold,” describing it as central to the state’s cultural identity, ecology, and economy. She called upon stakeholders to embrace bamboo not only as a resource for food, shelter, art, and livelihood, but also as a vital tool in combating climate change. Highlighting bamboo’s rapid growth, carbon absorption capacity, and soil conservation properties, she urged for responsible and sustainable practices to secure its future potential.

Aier also praised the NBDA for its efforts in building bamboo-based enterprises, training artisans, and creating opportunities for self-help groups. Noting that Nagaland’s bamboo products such as handicrafts, furniture, incense sticks, mats, blinds, and edible shoots are gaining wider recognition, she said the state is steadily emerging as a hub for bamboo industries.

A major announcement of the day was the upcoming Cane and Bamboo Technology Park at the Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre, which will function as a hub for research, training, and production. To support local capacity-building, a weeklong training programme for 26 artisans was also launched. Certificates and machinery were handed over to the participants, while the Bamboo Entrepreneur Award went to Bukhaio Khiamniungan.

Adding to the significance of the event, a special publication titled “Facilitating Ease of Doing Business in the Bamboo Sector in Northeast India: Removal of Compliance Burdens” was released in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

