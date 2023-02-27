A massive fire broke out at Mao Market in Nagaland's capital Kohima around 4 pm on February 27. It is suspected that a short circuit is the cause of the fire.

The Mao market, which is among the biggest markets in Kohima and located near the Bethel hospital, was engulfed in flames, causing panic among shopkeepers and visitors. At least 4 fire-tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the blaze.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma has also reached the site to take stock of the situation, it has been learnt. He is monitoring the rescue operation and coordinating with the local authorities.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire broke out in a shop in the market, and it quickly spread to other shops due to the strong winds. The fire department received the call around 4 pm.

There have been no reports of casualties so far, but the extent of damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained. The incident has caused huge losses to the shopkeepers who have been running their businesses in the market for years.

The authorities have urged people to stay away from the market area as the rescue operation is still underway.