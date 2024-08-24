A massive landslide early Friday morning blocked the NEC road between Jotsoma and Khonoma near the Dzüna bridge, leaving the vital route completely impassable. The landslide, which is believed to have occurred late Thursday night or early Friday, buried the entire stretch of the road under debris, cutting off direct access between the two villages.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Sechü-Zubza confirmed the road blockage, noting that the only alternative route to Khonoma is currently through Mezoma village. This route is also being used as a connection to Dimapur, adding to traffic woes in the area. Restoration efforts have been initiated by the Border Roads Organisation (GREF), which is responsible for maintaining the road.

Local resident Kuolachalie Seyie expressed concerns that it may take up to three days to clear the road due to ongoing soil movement that continues to disrupt the work. The road, constructed with funds from the North Eastern Council (NEC), serves as a key link to Benreu in Peren district.