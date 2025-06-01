A major landslide on National Highway-2 near Phesama, Nagaland, has completely blocked the vital Kohima-Mao stretch, prompting immediate action from local authorities. The incident, which occurred between KM 192.050 and KM 192.150, has forced the closure of the highway to all traffic until further notice.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem issued a travel advisory on June 1, 2025, outlining vehicle movement restrictions and alternative routes following the disruption.

Heavy vehicles heading toward Kohima from Manipur are being halted at Khuzama, while those travelling from Dimapur to southern Nagaland or Manipur are being stopped at Sechü-Subza.

Light motor vehicles (LMVs) have been directed to use alternate routes:

Kohima-bound LMVs: Demori Cove/JCC-Kisama-Phesama (one-way only)

Southbound/Manipur-bound LMVs: BSF Camp–Chakhabama–Kidima–Viswema/Mao Gate route

Officials have also warned the public to stay away from damaged electric poles and exposed conductors in the area, as safety measures are still being implemented.

The situation remains under close monitoring, with further updates expected as restoration work progresses.