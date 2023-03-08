Nagaland BJP leader Y Patton who retained his position as the deputy CM for the second consecutive term said that although the new government is comfortable with 37 seats (25 NDPP and 12 BJP), it may consider an opposition-less government.

“We are comfortable with 37 seats (25 NDPP and 12 BJP legislators). But who knows we may have an opposition-less government,” Patton said while responding to a question on if there is a possibility of an opposition-less government to facilitate the Naga political issue.

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"The Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led Nagaland government has been sincere in finding a lasting solution to the issue, and efforts will continue to finding permanent peace sooner than later," he added.

Further, the deputy chief minister said that the final solution to the Naga issue may not take a long time - this is what Nagaland Deputy Minister Y Patton said today as he addressed a press briefing.

Patton, while speaking to the media, said that Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which formed the new government, has received letters of support from various political parties including independent candidates that won seats to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).