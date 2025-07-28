Nagaland joins ‘Mediation for the Nation’ drive; 450 cases referred, 12 settled so far

The Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) has officially joined the nationwide campaign ‘Mediation for the Nation’, a 90-day special mediation drive conceptualized by the National Legal Services Authority in association with the Mediation & Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court and Executive Chairman of NALSA and Chairman of MCPC, this intensive initiative aims to expedite the resolution of pending cases through mediation at the Taluk, District, and High Court levels across the country.

In Nagaland, the NSLSA has directed all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to implement the drive actively from July 1, 2025, onward.

The campaign focuses on encouraging resolution of disputes across a wide range of categories including matrimonial disputes, accident claims, domestic violence, cheque bounce cases, commercial disputes, service matters, compoundable criminal cases, consumer issues, partition disputes, eviction, land acquisition, and other suitable civil matters.

So far, the DLSAs in Nagaland have referred a total of 450 cases for mediation under this campaign, out of which 12 cases have already been successfully resolved, according to official sources.

The NSLSA has appealed to all advocates, litigants, and members of the public to make use of this opportunity.

They have urged that any pending disputes falling within the identified categories should be referred for mediation, offering a faster, cost-effective, and amicable resolution outside the courtroom.

The ‘Mediation for the Nation’ campaign is expected to significantly reduce litigation burdens, promote access to justice, and strengthen alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, especially in states like Nagaland where accessibility to courts in remote areas can be a challenge.

The campaign will continue until the end of September 2025, and authorities hope that more individuals will come forward to resolve their disputes through this platform.