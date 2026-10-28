Nagaland Medical Council president Dr Puse Liegise on October 28 urged doctors to adhere to professional ethics, warning against unethical practices that could undermine public trust in the medical profession.

Addressing the annual conference and general body meeting of the Nagaland In-Service Doctors' Association (NIDA), Dr Liegise, who is also the Director of the Health and Family Welfare Department, flagged four key concerns: abortion-related practices, violations of non-practising allowance (NPA) rules, pharmaceutical incentives for prescribing medicines and payments for patient referrals.

Speaking on the theme “Ethical Practice, Compassionate Care”, he said unethical abortion practices continued despite existing legal safeguards and stressed the need for doctors to comply with applicable laws and guidelines.

He also reminded government doctors receiving NPA that they were required to sign an undertaking against engaging in private practice. Those found violating the conditions could face disciplinary action, including recovery of the allowance.

Dr Liegise further criticised financial incentives offered by pharmaceutical companies to encourage doctors to prescribe specific brands of medicines. He also termed payments made or received for referring patients unethical.

Emphasising the core principles of medical ethics, he urged doctors to maintain patient confidentiality, respect patients' right to make informed decisions, avoid causing harm and ensure fair, unbiased treatment.

He said compassionate care required doctors to look beyond the immediate medical condition, understand patients' experiences, safeguard their dignity and build trust.

“Ethics is a matter of the heart. So let us collectively and individually set our hearts right,” he said.

Nagaland Finance Commissioner Kesonyu Yhome, who attended the event as a special guest, called on NIDA to expand its role beyond discussions on doctors' service conditions and become a partner in strengthening public healthcare.

Yhome urged the association to submit evidence-based recommendations to the state government, identifying persistent shortcomings in staffing, procurement, referrals and healthcare infrastructure, while suggesting practical solutions.

He stressed that investment in healthcare should not be viewed merely as expenditure, adding that public funds must deliver tangible improvements in the lives of patients and their families.

Yhome also underlined the need to combine clinical competence with integrity, empathy and respect for patients, saying ethical conduct and compassion were essential to effective healthcare delivery.

Calling for greater emphasis on disease prevention, he said preventive measures were more economical than treatment.

He added that the medical fraternity had a significant role in Nagaland's development, as a healthy population was essential for sustained economic activity and long-term progress.