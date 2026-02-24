Nagaland Medical Students’ Association slams racial assault on Naga doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur

The Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) has strongly condemned the alleged incident of racial discrimination and sexual assault involving a Naga doctor pursuing postgraduate studies at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur.

In a press release issued on February 24, the Association expressed “deepest anguish and unequivocal condemnation” over the incident that reportedly occurred on the evening of February 23. The victim, a third-year postgraduate resident in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, was allegedly followed for over 1.5 kilometres by three individuals while returning to campus around 8 pm.

According to the statement, the accused allegedly hurled obscene remarks and racial slurs targeting her North Eastern identity. Near Gate No. 2 of the institute, one of the accused reportedly removed his shirt in an act of intimidation, while another allegedly touched her inappropriately. The victim raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the scene.

NMSA stated that the doctor was subjected to racial abuse and sexual violence, resulting in severe physical and emotional trauma. It termed the incident “profoundly disturbing and wholly unacceptable,” particularly as it occurred in an academic and healthcare environment.

The Association expressed concern that the episode reflects a broader and troubling pattern of racial discrimination, harassment and violence faced by individuals from the North Eastern region across the country. It reiterated a position of zero tolerance towards crimes involving racial discrimination and sexual assault, and demanded strict punishment for those involved in accordance with the law.

While acknowledging that police have arrested two of the three accused, NMSA voiced serious concern that one of the alleged perpetrators remains at large. It said failure to apprehend all the accused could delay justice and further traumatise the victim.

The Association appealed to the Government of Nagaland to take up the matter with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and relevant central authorities to ensure coordinated and time-bound action. It also called for legal, institutional and moral support for the victim to enable her to pursue justice without fear or procedural hardship.

Reaffirming solidarity with the victim and with people from the North East facing discrimination, NMSA urged authorities to act with urgency and ensure swift and exemplary justice in the case.