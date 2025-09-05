Nagaland medical students call off agitation, await court decision on COVID-19 appointee regularisation

The Nagaland Medical Students’ Association (NMSA) has announced the suspension of its protest against the state government’s decision to directly regularise 280 contractual COVID-19 appointees.

The controversial notification, issued on August 18 by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, proposed regularisation through a departmental screening committee, including 122 Class-I gazetted posts such as medical officers, AYUSH doctors, and dental surgeons.

The association stated that it decided to step back from its agitation following a stay order from the Gauhati High Court, which has halted further recruitment processes. “The Association holds the judiciary in the highest regard and expresses our faith and confidence that the Hon’ble Court will deliver a fair and just verdict in the interest of all stakeholders,” the NMSA said in its statement.

At the same time, NMSA clarified that it has not filed any case in its official capacity. The current petition challenging the government’s notification was filed by individual members. Although the writ petition was dismissed on August 1, the petitioners have filed an appeal, which the High Court has admitted.

The student body emphasised that its core demand remains unchanged—ensuring fairness in public recruitment. “We reiterate our steadfast commitment to upholding the principles of meritocracy and ensuring fair and equal opportunities in public recruitment for all aspirants and medical professionals,” the association added.