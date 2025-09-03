Nagaland medical students' protest demanding revocation of COVID-era appointments continues

The Nagaland Medical Students’ Association (NMSA), on September 2, continued its peaceful protest for the third consecutive day, reiterating its demand for the withdrawal of the August 18 notification that regularised 280 contractual health workers, including doctors, recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Saturday, members of the Association have been staging sit-in demonstrations outside the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Kohima.

The NMSA has called for the state government to immediately revoke the notification, requisition all sanctioned health service posts to the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) or the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB), and ensure fresh recruitment through competitive examinations in line with existing service rules.

On Monday, the Association submitted a formal representation to the state government but said it has yet to receive any response. Warning of an intensified second phase of agitation if their demands remain unmet, the NMSA reaffirmed its stand on fairness, transparency, and justice in public recruitment.

The Association also appealed to students from technical backgrounds and the wider public for their continued support in the movement.