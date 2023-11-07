The office of the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Kohima, has issued an announcement regarding the ongoing Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Roll, with respect to the qualifying date of January 1, 2024.

Commissioner & Secretary and E-Roll Observer for Kohima district, K. Libanthung Lotha has conveyed that a meeting will be held on November 9, at 10:30 AM. This meeting will bring together sitting MLAs and MPs, representatives of all recognized political parties under Kohima district, and all Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). The meeting will take place in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Kohima.