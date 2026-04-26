Nagaland meets only 44.5% of demand for animal-based food products

Nagaland meets only about 44.5% of its demand for animal-based food products, resulting in imports of meat worth over Rs 263.56 crore, a senior official said on April 24.

Speaking at the State-level World Veterinary Day programme in Kohima, Land Revenue and Tourism Secretary Chusi said the shortfall highlights both a challenge and an opportunity for the veterinary sector to strengthen the rural economy.

He noted that the per capita availability of key food items in the State remains well below recommended levels. Milk availability stands at around 67 grams per person against the recommended 150 grams, while egg availability ranges between 34 and 40 per person, far below the desired 110. Pork consumption, he added, is also high and exceeds local production.

Urging veterinary professionals to expand their role, Chusi said the sector is crucial for improving rural livelihoods and boosting economic growth.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department Secretary Angelina Tajen described veterinarians as the first line of defence in the food chain, ensuring the safety of meat and animal products and helping prevent diseases such as avian influenza and African swine fever.

She emphasised the close link between animal and human health, noting that diseases such as rabies and Nipah can spread from animals to humans if not effectively controlled.

“Veterinary services such as vaccination, disease monitoring, deworming, artificial insemination and farmer training are essential for public health as well as rural incomes,” she said.

Nagaland Veterinarians’ Association president K.N. Zubemo Humtsoe highlighted the role of veterinarians in animal care, public health and environmental sustainability. He stressed the need for improved infrastructure, access to modern technology and regular training, particularly for professionals working in remote areas.