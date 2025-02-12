Spear Corps of the Indian Army, on February 12, organised a mega rally for the ex-servicemen of the armed forces and the Assam Rifles for Nagaland and Assam's Karbi Anglong district at the Bhagat Stadium in Rangapahar Military Station, Dimapur.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic and overwhelming participation of over 1300 ex-servicemen, veer naris, widows, war veterans, and their family members.

16 veer naris (war widows), 4 veer matas (mothers), and 33 war veterans, including a distinguished participant from the 1962 Indo-China War, 1971 Indo-Pak war, and 1999 Kargil War were in attendance, actively engaging with officials and sharing their invaluable experiences.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio attended the event as the chief guest, along with Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC, Spear Corps. He was fecilitated by the Spear Corps Commander along with other dignitaries from the civil administration, Army and Assam Rifles.

The event provided an opportunity for the ex-servicemen to reconnect with their military roots and share their experiences and concerns.



The participants were honoured by the dignitaries for their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.

Comprehensive medical facilities, including ENT, orthopaedic, eye specialists, and dentists were made available at the rally with doctors and paramedical staff of the Army, Assam Rifles, and district hospital providing consultations and medicines to the attendees.

Special medical devices, wheelchairs, walking sticks, and hearing aids, were distributed to needy participants.

The rally was organised to provide the ESM community with all the necessary information on various government policies and welfare schemes while also, making an effort to resolve their grievances related to pensions and various welfare schemes. The event also provided in-situ medical and dental facilities for the ESMs.

The rally provided an opportunity to associate and socialise with ESMs and civil administration on one platform. The event has a great significance where in Armed Forces & Assam Rifles veterans attended the rally together at a large scale under the initiative of Spear Corps of the Indian Army.

During the interaction, the Nagaland chief minister acknowledged the sacrifices and unwavering commitment of veterans and expressed heartfelt gratitude for their pivotal role in nation-building. "The unwavering dedication and service of our veterans have laid the foundation for the strength and security of our nation. This afternoon is our humble way of commemorating their invaluable contributions," he stated.

As a token of respect, the chief minister donated Rs 5 lakh to the Spear Corps Welfare Fund.

To facilitate addressing pension-related issues and other queries, senior representatives from the Naga and Assam Regiment record offices, along with officials from 20 other record offices, were present. The Army Recruitment Office, Dimapur, provided information on upcoming recruitment opportunities and policy updates.

Five lawyers from the State Legal Department offered guidance on legal matters, while representatives from five banks and insurance companies advised on matters of financial planning to the ex-servicemen.

A vibrant cultural programme added to the celebratory spirit, making it a memorable experience for all attendees. Veer naris, war veterans, Gallantry Award winners, and specially abled personnel were felicitated by the Chief Minister Rio and Spear Corps Commander as tokens of appreciation for their relentless service and sacrifice for the nation.

Dedicated Information Kiosks and Grievances Redressal Counters installed by various Record Offices, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension), SPARSH, Rajya Sainik Board (RSB), Army Recruitment Office (ARO), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Banks, Insurance Companies, Nagaland Legal Department and Civil Hospital (CIHSR) served the veterans by providing information on various government policies and welfare programs. Commercial facilities of the canteen services, Sajni (a welfare initiative), vehicle sales, among others, provided a single-point facility to meet the requirements of the attendees who came from far-flung areas.

Veterans expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the initiative and conveyed, “It is heart-warming to see the continued care and respect the Army has for its veterans. Events like these strengthen the bond between serving personnel and the ex-servicemen community of the Armed Forces and Assam Rifles. The event reinforced the Army's commitment to honoring its veterans and Veer Naris while recognising their contributions to the country's progress. It served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the veterans' community in shaping a secure and prosperous India."