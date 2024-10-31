The Nagaland Men's Blind Football Team showcased remarkable talent and resilience at the 8th Men’s and 4th Women’s IBFF National Blind Football Championship, held from October 16 to 20, 2024, at the Nawu Sports Club in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. This prestigious event featured over 130 athletes from nine men’s and six women’s teams across India, all vying for glory after qualifying through zonal competitions.

Despite their spirited performance, Nagaland's team was unable to reach the semifinals, securing draws against seasoned teams from Gujarat and West Bengal during the league rounds. The team's commendable efforts underscored their competitive spirit, but they ultimately fell short of advancing in the tournament. The championship concluded with Delhi emerging as the champions after a thrilling victory over Uttarakhand in the men’s final.

The Nagaland team’s participation was supported by various organizations, including the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, the Directorate of Social Welfare, and the Directorate of Youth Resources & Sports. This backing was instrumental in facilitating the team's involvement in the national championship. Leading the team were head coach Diethozo Yoho, assistant coach-cum-goal guide Kezhaleto Zecho, and goalkeeper-cum-escort Rongsenyanger.

However, the experience of the Nagaland Men's Blind Football Team highlights a pressing issue: the urgent need for improved infrastructure and consistent support for parasports in the state. Unlike other states like Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Kerala, where athletes receive extensive government assistance—including dedicated infrastructure, training, and necessary equipment—Nagaland's athletes face significant challenges due to limited resources.

Learning from these progressive states, Nagaland has the opportunity to cultivate a more inclusive sports environment. Investment in dedicated training facilities, skilled coaching, and community outreach programs will be vital for enhancing the development of blind football and other parasports. Such efforts can empower more para-athletes in the region to participate and excel in competitive sports.

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