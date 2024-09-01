A 3.0 magnitude hit the Noklak town of Nagaland on September 1 morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Noklak area at a depth of 10 kilometres around 3:36 am.

The centre took to the microblogging site X and stated, "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 01/09/2024 03:36:39 IST, Lat: 26.24 N, Long: 95.03 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Noklak, Nagaland."

Meanwhile, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay of Bengal on the same day.

As per the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bay of Bengal at a depth of 10 kilometres around 09:12 am today.

Taking to X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.1. On: 01/09/2024 09:12:50 IST, Lat: 8.27 N, Long: 91.67 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal."

Further details are awaited.