Nagaland's Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, called upon students to continuously upgrade their skills and adapt to changing times, emphasizing the pivotal role of education in driving societal progress.



Speaking at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Southern Angami Students' Union (SASU) on Thursday, January 9, the minister highlighted the importance of balancing academic excellence with practical skills. The event, themed “Inspirational Address,” was held in Viswema Village, approximately 23 kilometers from the state capital.



“Education forms the backbone of societal advancement,” Minister Along asserted. He further urged students to embrace the values of humility and perseverance alongside their pursuit of knowledge, describing these attributes as essential for meaningful growth and progress.







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