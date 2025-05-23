Minister for Power & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Nagaland, K.G. Kenye inaugurated the 2.4 MW Duilumroi Hydro Electric Project at Poilwa Village under Peren District on May 23, 2025.

In his address, Kenye commended Power department officials and contractors for the timely completion of the project, and expressed gratitude to Poilwa and Heunambe villages for their support. He also acknowledged Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the State Government for financial assistance throughout the project.

Secretary (Power), Asangla, IAS, stressed the need to protect the catchment area and forest cover for the sustainability of the project. She urged coordination with neighbouring villages to grow more trees and manage the hydro project effectively.

Chief Engineer (T\&G), Er. Kasho Chishi, noted that construction began in April 2021 with a 36-month target and was technically commissioned on December 11, 2024. The project, completed at a cost of ₹40.29 crore under the State Plan, was supported by timely fund releases.

Rtd. Chief Engineer (T\&G), Er. Penrithung Yanthan, hailed the project as a phenomenal achievement, thanking all involved for overcoming challenges and completing the project efficiently.

The event was chaired by Chief Engineer (D\&R), Er. Nitovi A. Wotsa, with an invocation by Pastor Kwedigwambe Zeliang of Baptist Church, Poilwa Village. A technical report was presented by Addl. Chief Engineer (Civil), Er. Visakho Therie, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Addl. Chief Engineer (D\&R), Er. R. Lobosang Jamir.