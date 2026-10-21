Nagaland Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Power K G Kenye on Tuesday, October 20 urged the people of Eastern Nagaland to make effective use of the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), stressing the need for purposeful governance, prudent financial management and a commitment to traditional Naga values.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Union Kohima (ENPUK) in Kohima, Kenye said the region had an opportunity to learn from past experiences and shortcomings while preparing to manage the new administrative arrangement.

The FNTA Memorandum of Agreement was signed on February 5 in New Delhi by the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO). The Nagaland Assembly subsequently passed the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Bill, 2026, on September 3, paving the way for the arrangement’s implementation.

Kenye described the FNTA as a significant opportunity for the people of Eastern Nagaland and called for its implementation with a clear focus on long-term development. He stressed that funds must be allocated and utilised prudently, keeping the region’s developmental priorities and the interests of future generations in mind.

He also said the new arrangement should be guided by a clear purpose, with governance focused on delivering meaningful outcomes for the people.

Referring to ENPUK’s completion of 25 years, Kenye said the silver jubilee offered an opportunity for the organisation and the community to assess their journey, reflect on past experiences and identify ways to work towards a better future.

He urged the people to draw lessons from the past and approach the new administrative arrangement with a renewed commitment to development and traditional Naga values.