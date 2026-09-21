Nagaland Minister Kaito calls for naga unity, urges youth to rise above tribal differences

Nagaland Roads and Bridges Minister G Kaito Aye on September 21 called for greater unity and harmony among the Naga people, urging the younger generation to rise above tribal differences and work together to strengthen society.

Addressing a cultural fiesta organised by the Angami Students' Union (ASU) in Kohima on the theme “Together in Culture – Together in Harmony”, Aye said culture was an important part of Naga identity and initiatives promoting interaction among different communities should be sustained.

“We may have a different history, but today we are Naga. Unless we become Naga, nothing will progress. We will become weaker again,” Aye said.

The minister appreciated the ASU initiative and said its message of unity should reach different parts of Nagaland. He urged Nagas to recognise and support one another and work collectively to improve living conditions, irrespective of tribal differences.

Referring to young people as the leaders of tomorrow, Aye urged students to focus on academic excellence and prepare themselves for opportunities in different fields.

He described education as their “first weapon” and advised students not to be discouraged by uncertainties surrounding employment.

The minister also urged the youth to contribute towards addressing social issues, particularly alcoholism and drug abuse. He cautioned them against allowing technology to become a source of addiction.

Aye further called on students to identify specific shortcomings in government functioning so that corrective measures could be taken, while stressing the importance of constructive engagement with the system.

He said unity needed to be accompanied by harmony, which required maintaining a peaceful atmosphere, understanding one another and sharing problems.

“Unity comes through harmony only, through peace only,” he said.

Angami Public Organisation president Thejao Vihienuo described the fiesta as a celebration of Naga identity and the diversity of its cultural traditions.

He urged young participants to celebrate their traditions with pride and respect for one another while using the occasion to broaden their circle of friendship.

ASU president Diezevisie Nakhro said the event was organised to appreciate the diverse traditions, talents and cultures of the Naga people and strengthen unity among them.

Nakhro said the ASU had been planning the event since last year and thanked various tribal student bodies for supporting the initiative.

The fiesta brought together student bodies representing 17 Naga tribes, with participants showcasing their respective cultures and traditions. The event also provided a platform for cultural exchange and interaction among young people from different communities.