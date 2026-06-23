Nagaland Minister Kenye warns of growing divisions, calls for consensus on Naga political issue

Nagaland Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs K.G. Kenye on Tuesday, June 23, expressed concern over what he described as the gradual erosion of a common voice and leadership within Naga society, urging all sections of the community to build consensus on the long-pending Naga political issue.

Addressing the first annual general session of the Tenyimi Union Nagaland (TUN) in Kohima, Kenye said the Nagas were passing through a sensitive phase in their history and warned that prolonged delays in resolving the political issue were weakening social cohesion.

"We are very, very close to a critical stage. Things have been dragging on for too long. The political aspect is not looking good," he said.

Kenye said no single organisation currently commanded the respect or authority of all Nagas, leading to increasing fragmentation within society.

"We are losing grip on our society. There is no centre of control upon our people anymore. Be it Naga political groups, public organisations or even elected governments, we are losing control over what is happening around us," he said.

Warning that the absence of a common identity, leadership or guiding institution could lead to an uncertain future, the minister called for greater unity and dialogue among different sections of Naga society.

Referring to the Tenyimi Union Nagaland, Kenye said the organisation was formed on the basis of shared ancestry, history and customary practices of the Angami, Chakhesang, Pochury, Rengma and Zeliang tribes, rather than territorial considerations.

He said the union was intended to address issues specific to Tenyimi communities living within Nagaland while maintaining harmonious relations with other Naga groups.

Kenye also urged the organisation's leaders to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could create misunderstandings among different tribes.

"Let good sense, logic and balanced leadership guide our decisions," he said.

Also addressing the gathering, Nagaland Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture Salhoutuonuo Kruse called on the Tenyimi community to strengthen unity, brotherhood and shared cultural values.

She urged young people to uphold the values of character, compassion and service, while encouraging cooperation among tribal and civil society organisations for the collective progress of the Naga people.

The session was held under the theme "Progressive Society Through Unity".