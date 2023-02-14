Nagaland BJP state president Temjen Imna Along is one such politician who never shy away from sharing his witty side on social media platforms. Internet’s favourite, Along has now sent a message for all the singles out there, who are spending yet another year of singlehood on February 14.



Taking to Twitter, Along hailed singlehood with a witty message, “Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!”.



Impressing netizens for his humorous and witty posts on social media, Imna Along had amused Twitterati with his ‘small eyes’ viral video, grabbed eyeballs of netizens with his thoughtful-yet-hilarious take on the occasion of World Population Day, where he mentioned in Twitter that, “On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today”, the minister added.



Earlier, taking on an incident of racial discrimination reported in the ongoing Surajkund Mela, where vendors from Nagaland have complained of being harassed by unwanted and strange questions asked about their state and food habits, Along took to Twitter and wrote, “Some people have started considering us as relatives of ‘Bear Grylls,'” Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his sharp but witty humor, drew inspiration from the popular television show Man vs. Wild and reacted in the incident, saying, “Some people have started considering us as relatives of ‘Bear Grylls’. This is not done.”



On the social media platform, Along's tweet has caused a lot of buzz. The minister has received praise for his response to the incident.



A user said, “Sir, your sense of humour is amazing”.

Another added, “The pride of her state is imperative for the young lady and is all that matters. With daughters like them, the Naga culture civilization shall flourish”.



Also read : Nagaland: Naga vendors facing racial discrimination at Surajkund Mela, BJP leader Temjen Imna Along reacts