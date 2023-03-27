Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has once again taken the internet by storm with his recent tweet. The minister, who is popular on social media for his witty remarks, shared a picture of himself scrolling through his phone at an event, with a humorous caption that read, "Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet!" The photo has since gone viral and has left Twitter users in splits, with the comment section filled with laughing emojis.

Along, who is known for his interesting posts on Twitter, regularly shares snippets from his life and updates on Nagaland. The BJP minister also takes a dig at himself, including his weight and marital status, which has only added to his popularity on social media.

In his latest tweet, Along clarified that he was not sleeping while being clicked. The post has amassed over 2.7 lakh views and more than 12,000 likes within a few hours of being shared on Twitter.

Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet! 😁 pic.twitter.com/iOGr5wTMFF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 27, 2023

Several Twitter users couldn't help but comment on the tweet, with one user saying, "What you draft in closed eyes, nobody can match the quality in their open eyes." Another user posted, "Hahaha..good one.... I used to say to my parents when caught in my room with eyes closed and book in hand 'Not sleeping, thinking and remembering a formula with eyes closed'".

Along's humorous posts on social media have earned him a massive following, making him one of the favourite politicians on the internet. In his recent post promoting tourism in Nagaland, he was seen dressed up as a superhero and talking to a man in a GIF. The post garnered a lot of attention on the platform and was praised for its lightheartedness.

With his knack for making people laugh, it is no surprise that Mr. Along has become a social media star in his own right.