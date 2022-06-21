On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs, GoN. State President, BJP Nagaland Temjen Imna Along on Tuesday performed yoga day with the MH-10 family members at his official residence in Kohima today.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote "Yoga indeed has the power to purify the mind and body and eliminate negative energies from the body"

He further added, yoga is a way to reconnect with yourself even amidst the chaos of your daily routine.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for humanity”. It has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.