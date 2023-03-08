Amid Congress BJP war over Rahul Gandhi's comments in London, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has praised Gandhi's photo.

The photo was shared by Congress' official Twitter handle with a caption, 'Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone'.

Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone. pic.twitter.com/dV3fG4NfB9 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2023

In the photo, the Congress leader is seen in a suit with his hands in his pockets, smiling for the photograph while attending an interactive session at Chatham House in London.

Reacting over the photo, Temjen said, ''One has to accept that the photo is nice. confidence and pose are next level."

मानना पड़ेगा,

Photo तो अच्छी आई 👍



Confidence और Pose भी Next Level हैं 👌 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 7, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Temjen is well-known for his witty comments on social media and often social media users found it hilarious when the BJP politician made a remark about Rahul Gandhi that was not offensive.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United Kingdom (UK) has created uproar, with the saffron party accusing the Congress leader of insulting India and democracy on foreign land.

During his visit, Gandhi spoke about India, the RSS, the India-China dispute, and other topics.

However, the Congress accused BJP of distorting, twisting, and defaming Gandhi's words about Indian democracy, Parliament, and judiciary.

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