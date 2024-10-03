Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi emphasized the need for citizens to take personal responsibility for cleanliness, urging them not to rely solely on government initiatives. Speaking at the culmination program of the state-level Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 on Wednesday, Zhimomi, who also serves as the Minister for Public Health Engineering and Cooperation, highlighted the importance of integrating cleanliness into the vibrant Naga culture.

"Many people in our state hold the misconception that cleanliness or sanitation is solely the government’s prerogative. We need to change our mindset and embrace cleanliness as part of our broader and vibrant Naga culture,” Zhimomi stated. He stressed that while the official campaign may have concluded, the commitment to cleanliness must remain a continuous effort.

"Cleanliness is a continuous movement that requires us all to be responsible and behave accordingly,” he added.

Zhimomi expressed optimism about Nagaland's progress, noting that as of September 30, the state boasts a total of 747 open defecation-free (ODF) plus villages. He encouraged citizens to unite in elevating Nagaland's position on the national cleanliness ranking index.