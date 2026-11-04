Nagaland Power Minister KG Kenye on November 3 urged electrical and electronics manufacturers to expand their presence in the Northeast and explore cross-border business opportunities, describing the region as a potential gateway to untapped markets in neighbouring countries.

Addressing an ELECRAMA 2027 preview programme organised by the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) in Kohima, Kenye said manufacturers should look beyond Kolkata and recognise the economic potential of the Northeast, particularly in view of India's Act East policy and improving regional connectivity.

He said several areas across the international borders had limited electricity infrastructure but offered considerable scope for business expansion as consumer demand continued to grow.

Kenye urged manufacturers to consider Nagaland as a launching pad for establishing business ventures and expanding operations into neighbouring regions. Improved road connectivity and international highways would create further opportunities, he added.

He also called on industry leaders to invest in the state and generate employment, saying the government had reached a saturation point in absorbing educated youth into public service.

Nagaland has a large pool of educated young people seeking jobs, while a substantial portion of the state's financial resources is spent on government salaries and wages, leaving limited funds for other development activities, he said.

Acknowledging the challenges businesses could face in setting up industries in the state, Kenye said the government was working to create a more peaceful and conducive investment environment and assured manufacturers of all possible support.

Power Department Principal Secretary KD Vizo also urged electrical and electronics manufacturers to establish production, assembly and repair facilities in Nagaland and other northeastern states.

He said the region had lagged behind in manufacturing and called on companies to consider even semi-knocked-down assembly facilities if setting up full-fledged manufacturing units was not immediately feasible.

Manufacturing could help address unemployment and create opportunities for the younger generation, Vizo said.

Established in 1948, IEEMA is the apex association representing manufacturers of electrical and industrial electronics equipment in India.