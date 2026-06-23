Nagaland minister urges stronger action to ensure safety of women and children

Nagaland Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture Salhoutuonuo Kruse on June 23 called for stronger efforts by authorities to protect women and children amid growing concern over crimes against them in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kohima, Kruse expressed alarm over the increasing number of reported cases of sexual abuse involving women and girl children, saying such incidents have become disturbingly frequent.

“Today, we are hearing a lot of news through the papers every morning. Almost after a few days, another story comes up like that. I feel that our authorities should work harder to keep our women and children safe,” she said.

Kruse, who is Nagaland’s first woman minister, stressed the need for greater vigilance, stronger enforcement measures and coordinated efforts to prevent crimes against vulnerable sections of society.

Her remarks come amid rising public concern and demands for stricter action against perpetrators of crimes involving women and children in the state.

The minister emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of women and children must remain a priority for both the government and law enforcement agencies.