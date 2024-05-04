Two fire incidents took place in the Yimpang area of Kinunger village, under Mokokchung district on May 3.

The village is located about 20 kilometres away from Mokokchung Town.



The first fire incident took place around 1.30 am wherein 2 houses, 1 granary and 2 scooters were burnt. However, no casualties were reported as the houses were unoccupied.

Along with the villagers, residents from neighbouring villages, Chungtia and Aliba volunteered and firefighters from the South Fire station, Marepkong Mokokchung also worked to prevent the fire from spreading.

The second fire incident took place around 9.40 am inside a church. Reports added that 3 bottles of petrol were found inside the church, amongst which one was used and the other bottles were pierced so that they would leak and catch fire.

The fire incident inside the church was prevented and subsequently, the village councils informed the Police and District administration.

Following the second fire incident, it was reported that more petrol bottles were found in two vacant houses within the village.

Properties worth 15 lakhs, 2 scooters (two wheelers), a year-old rice granary were destroyed, as reported by the village Chairman.

Following the incidents, the village councils suspected that the incidents were not natural but deliberately set with fraudulent intent.

After the first investigation report was lodged, the Police carried the preliminary investigation. The culprit is yet to be traced as investigation is under way.

The incident comes days after the Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) issued a statement questioning the proposal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to undertake cleanliness drive in church compounds of the state on May 11. The association had raised doubts regarding the BJP's intent to hold a cleanliness drive.