The Naga Club building in the heart of Kohima City was vandalised and damaged by unknown miscreants in the early hours of May 27.

The Naga Club building held the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), an apex body of Naga students and youth, as well as various stores and a printing press, as well as the offices of the Kohima Press Club and the All Nagaland College Students' Union.

According to the first report, the incident occurred about 3 a.m., said Additional SP of Kohima, Relo T Aye, adding that they have received an FIR from the NSF and an inquiry is being conducted by a four-member Special Inquiry Team (SIT) led by himself.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Nagaland CM wrote, "I strongly condemn the vandalism of the building in Kohima which has NSF and ANCSU office and some shops. Respect for private and public properties is fundamental in a civilized society. I appeal to all right-thinking citizens to maintain peace and harmony."

Also Read: Nagaland student leader killed by suspected drug peddler in Mon district

Police have found a variety of instruments, including machetes used by the miscreants and sharp materials used to ruin the workplace, and an investigation is ongoing.

"We were protecting and preserving the Naga Club building as Naga people's heritage, but it is very unfortunate that miscreants not only damaged the building but it is also suspected that Naga historical records were destroyed," NSF president Kegwayhun Tep told reporters here.

"I got the information around 4 a.m., and by the time I got there, those people had already left," he added, adding that while the perpetrators have not been recognised, an FIR has been filed at the North Police Station in Kohima.

Earlier, a student leader was killed allegedly by a suspected drug peddler in Nagaland's Mon district on May 25.

The victim has been identified as Ahoa Konyak, chairman of the Action Committee of the Tizit Area Students Union (TASU) of the district.

The accused identified as Menshan Konyak has been taken into custody, while a mob put his house on fire, police said while confirming the report.

A police officer in Namsa said that they received the information that around 9:30 am a team of TASU led by Konyak while conducting a surprise check for drugs in a house was attacked by the house owner with a machete killing him on the spot.